Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on N’Golo Kante following the midfielder’s recent fine performances for Chelsea FC.

The World Cup winner appears to have been given a new lease of life under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge and he has been earning lots of praise for his performances in recent games.

Kante, 30, has gone from strength to strength under Tuchel and has scored one goal and made three assists in 47 games in all competitions for the Blues this season.

The French midfielder was in excellent form as Chelsea FC sealed their spot in the Champions League final thanks to a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge last week.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher has picked Kante in his team of the season and praised the midfielder for his excellent recent performances.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his decision to include Kante in his team of the season, Carragher said: “In midfield I’ve gone for N’Golo Kante, who since Thomas Tuchel has come in has been as good as any player in the league – some of his Champions League performances have been outrageous!”

Kante will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

