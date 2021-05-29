Cesc Fabregas salutes Mason Mount during Chelsea FC’s Champions League final win

Cesc Fabregas took to social media to salute Mason Mount after the midfielder’s crucial performance in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final.

The England midfielder has been in superb form for the Blues all season and he played a key role in Chelsea FC’s opener against City in Porto.

Mount helped Chelsea FC take the lead in the 42nd minute when he slid a delightful ball through to Kai Havertz, who duly rounded Ederson and slotted home from close range.

The Blues then held on through seven minutes of second-half stoppage time to claim their second ever Champions League trophy.

Former Chelsea FC midfielder Fabregas was clearly impressed by Mount’s showing in the first half as he took to Twitter immediately after the opening goal was scored.

Fabregas wrote on Twitter: “What a ball!! @masonmount_10 that’s what I’m talking about!”

The Spaniard then posted another update at half-time in a separate tweet, writing: “Both sides having a few chances but it’s Chelsea who take the lead into half time. What a ball, and what great composure from Havertz.”

After the final whistle, Fabregas added: “CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE!! What a phenomenal effort from Chelsea tonight 💙 I have no words…. what a result.”

Mount has been in top form for the Blues this season and the 22-year-old scored 12 goals and made eight assists for club and country.

