Chris Coleman believes that Timo Werner will find his best form in front of goal for Chelsea FC next season.

It has been something of a stuttering start to life at Stamford Bridge for the Germany international following his big-money move from RB Leipzig last summer.

Werner has struggled to find consistent form in front of goal for the south west London side despite having been a constant presence in the team.

The 25-year-old has scored six goals and made seven assists in 32 Premier League games for Chelsea FC so far this season and he will be hoping to add to those numbers in the final four games of the campaign.

In total, Werner has scored 17 goals and made 10 assists in all competitions for club and country this season as he settled into life in London.

Former Wales and Fulham manager Coleman is a keen admirer of the Germany international and he is tipping him to shine for the Blues next season.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Saturday, Coleman said: “I think he [Werner] is going to score a hatful of goals next season, I really do.

“He’s a constant threat, he’s always running in behind and getting into areas where he can get chances.

“He never shies away. It’s been a tough year for him but he’s shown glimpses of the quality which made Frank Lampard pay the money for him.

“I’ve got a feeling that this boy is going to score a hatful of goals next season. I think he will be a really, really good Chelsea player.”

Werner will be hoping to feature when Chelsea FC host Real Madrid in the return leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday night.

