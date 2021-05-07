Thibaut Courtois reacts to Chelsea FC reaching Champions League final

Thibaut Courtois has revealed that he will “100 per cent” be supporting Chelsea FC in their Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid.

The Blues secured their spot in the European showpiece after claiming a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid in the semi-finals on Wednesday night.

Goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount wrapped up a 2-0 victory for Thomas Tuchel’s men at Stamford Bridge after the 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the first leg last week.

Former Chelsea FC goalkeeper Courtois was unable to prevent the Blues from scoring twice and securing their place in their third Champions League final.

The Belgium international has now revealed that he will be supporting Chelsea FC in the final at the end of the month, as the south west London side prepare to take on Premier League rivals Manchester City in the showpiece.

Speaking to beIN Sports on Wednesday night after the game, Courtois said: “Chelsea is a great team and I had some amazing years here,” said the Belgian goalkeeper.

“I would’ve wated to win tonight but we now didn’t, I will 100% be supporting them (Chelsea) in the final.

“I have plenty of friends and team-mates here.

“I can only wish them the best for the final and I will be routing for them.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they take on Manchester City in a dress rehearsal of the Champions League final.

