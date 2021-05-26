Garth Crooks has heaped praise on the “extremely effective” Antonio Rudiger as he named the Chelsea FC defender in his Premier League team of the season.

The Germany international, 28, has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC first team in recent weeks since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as Frank Lampard’s successor back in January.

Rudiger has scored one goal and made one assist in his last six appearances for the Blues, and although he was unable to prevent Chelsea FC from losing to Leicester City in the FA Cup final, he will be aiming to help the south west London side win the Champions League on Saturday.

The defender had struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Chelsea FC under Lampard in the early part of the campaign but he has become a regular starter under Tuchel of late.

Crooks has been very impressed by what he has seen from Rudiger in recent games and he feels that the German deserves a spot in his Premier League team of the season.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said of Rudiger: “His game might not be pretty, but it’s extremely effective.

“Rudiger played in the FA Cup final and has seen Chelsea into the Champions League final as part of a team he didn’t feature in at the start of the season.

“The Germany international had fallen out of favour with previous manager Frank Lampard, and Chelsea’s defensive performances suffered as a consequence.

“Since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea and Rudiger haven’t looked back. A record number of consecutive clean sheets for the Blues not only exposed Lampard’s inexperience but highlighted Tuchel’s astuteness.

“Rudiger is the best defender in the club and a fearsome competitor.”

Chelsea FC will take on Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday night.

