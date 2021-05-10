Dimitar Berbatov has heaped praise on the “unbelievable” N’Golo Kante after his sparkling performances for Chelsea FC lately.

The French midfielder has been in top form for the Blues since having been used as a regular starter in the team under Thomas Tuchel.

Kante is widely regarded as one of European football’s best holding midfielders, and he has earned yet more praise for his performances in recent weeks.

The World Cup winner was widely praised for his display against Real Madrid in the Champions League last week, with the midfielder involved in the build-up to both of Chelsea FC’s goals in the 2-0 win over the Spanish side.

Former Tottenham and Manchester United star Berbatov is a keen admirer of the 30-year-old midfielder and lavished praise on the former Leicester City star after the victory over Real Madrid.

Speaking to Betfair, Berbatov said: “I love N’Golo Kante.

“He was everywhere [against Madrid]. I don’t know how to describe this player. He is so good.

“They should have an award in football for players like this. He is someone who is working his ass off and covering everyone on the pitch.

“He doesn’t want people to say thank you, he just does it and knows how to do it. He will put his body on the line for you.

“That guy is unbelievable. He deserves credit because the way he plays football is great.”

Kante will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action on Wednesday night with a home clash against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will then take on his former side Leicester City in the FA Cup final at the weekend.

