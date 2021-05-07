Rio Ferdinand reacts to N’Golo Kante’s display for Chelsea FC against Real Madrid

Rio Ferdinand singled out N’Golo Kante for special praise after the midfielder helped Chelsea FC to reach the Champions League final at the expense of Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The French midfielder was in superb form at Stamford Bridge during the clash in south west London and was involved in the build-up play for both Timo Werner and Mason Mount’s goals against the Spanish side.

The 2-0 victory over the La Liga giants secured a 3-1 aggregate win in the semi-final tie and booked Chelsea FC’s place in the final at the end of the month against Manchester City.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand was highly impressed by what he saw from Kante on Wednesday night and singled out the World Cup winner for special praise after the game.

Speaking on BT Sport, Ferdinand said: “I think Kante showed other sides of his game, we all know him as a holding midfielder, someone who has energy, pace, can get around the park, win second balls, always on the front foot, retrieves the ball so well,

“He was actually the person who instigated the best attacking plays for Chelsea today.

“Being on the front foot, winning it and feeding someone else to go and have an opportunity.”

Kante has made two assists in 28 Premier League games for Chelsea FC this season but he is yet to score for the south west London side.

He will be hoping to feature when Chelsea FC take on Manchester City in their Premier League clash on Saturday evening at The Etihad.

