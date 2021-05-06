Rio Ferdinand predicts where Chelsea FC will finish next season

Rio Ferdinand has revealed that Chelsea FC are his favourites to win the Premier League title next season under Thomas Tuchel.

The south west London side have made a strong start to life under their new manager after he was brought in to replace Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge back in January.

Chelsea FC are on course to finish in the top four this season as they look to book their spot in the Champions League for next term.

The Blues spent big on a number of signings last summer, including bringing in the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to strengthen their attacking options.

Werner has been showing signs of improvement lately after enduring something of a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes that Chelsea FC will challenge for the title next season and he feels that Werner will be much improved in his second campaign at the club.

Speaking in a video posted on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “Have you seen Chelsea’s stats by the way? Chelsea are my team to win the league next year.

“Since Tuchel has come in, they are top of almost every category: goals conceded, chances created.

“What he’s done going in there, you can do nothing but give him applause man. It’s unbelievable.”

On Werner, Ferdinand added: “Werner will bang. Werner will bang next year.

“It’s his first year in the country. People are forgetting he’s settling in – during a pandemic by the way. This isn’t the easiest settling-in period.

“He’s just come in, he’s still got over 10 goals, he’s still got over 10 assists by the way. The most goal involvements at the club.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to face Manchester City in the top flight.

