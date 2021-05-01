Ashley Cole singled out Mason Mount for special praise after he helped to inspire Chelsea FC to a 2-0 victory over Fulham in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea FC headed into the game fresh from their 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek in the first leg of their semi-final tie.

The Blues are looking to cement their place in the top four this season as they bid to book their place in the Champions League for next term.

Thomas Tuchel’s side started brightly and they took the lead in the 10th minute when Kai Havertz fired home his seventh goal of the season after being expertly set up by Mason Mount.

The Blues then made it 2-0 in the 49th minute when Havertz slid home his second of the evening after being found by fellow summer signing Timo Werner.

Former Chelsea FC star Cole was particularly impressed by Mount’s role in the Blues’ opener against Fulham as the England midfielder continued his excellent form for the Blues.

Speaking over footage of the opening goal at half-time, Cole said on Sky Sports: “It’s a sublime touch from Mason. Great timing of the run by Havertz and a great finish.

“But this touch here [from Mount], you see he tries to get in between the lines… it was a great ball from Thiago but then that touch from Mason is sublime.

“Quality of control and then great weight and a great finish. Brilliant touch.”

Havertz, who signed for Chelsea FC from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, has now scored eight goals and made seven assists for club and country so far this season.

Chelsea FC will host Real Madrid in the return leg of their Champions League semi-final clash at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night knowing that a goalless draw would be enough to take them through to the final.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip