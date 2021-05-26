Gary Neville credits Chelsea FC star with major transformation

Gary Neville believes that Edouard Mendy has had a huge impact in Chelsea FC’s improvement this term as he picked the goalkeeper in his Premier League team of the season.

The 29-year-old signed for the Blues from Rennes back in September last year and immediately earned his place as the south west London side’s number one pick between the posts.

Mendy made an instant impact following his arrival at Stamford Bridge and he started 31 of the Blues’ 38 games in the Premier League to help them to finish in fourth place in the table and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The shot-stopper also made 11 Champions League starts for the Blues to help them to set up a final showdown against Manchester City on Saturday night.

Former Manchester United star Neville has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the Senegal international this season and thinks that the goalkeeper has been a huge part of the Blues’ success under Thomas Tuchel this term.

Speaking to Sky Sports after picking Mendy in his team of the season, Neville said: “For me, it’s Edouard Mendy in goal because I think, with the goalkeeper they had, Chelsea had massive issues and would not be where they are now.”

Chelsea FC will aim to end the season with a major trophy when they take on Manchester City on Saturday night.

