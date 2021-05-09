Harry Kane has lavished praise on Mason Mount following his brilliant form for Chelsea FC this season.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been earning plenty of new admirers thanks to his fine performances for the Blues under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel this term.

Mount has made himself an indispensable name in the Chelsea FC starting line-up lately and he netted the all-important second goal in the 2-0 victory over Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final win last week.

The England international has scored six goals and made five assists in the Premier League so far this season and has been in top form for the south west London side.

His England team-mate Kane has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Mount in a Chelsea FC shirt lately.

Speaking in an interview with beIN Sports, as quoted by Metro, Kane said: “Mason [Mount] is a fantastic player, great on the ball, great worth ethic.

“He wins balls back, makes tackles, it’s an under-rated part of his game.

“He’s a truly special player and it’s great for him to playing in a Champions League final in a few weeks’ time. He was great again against Real Madrid.”

Mount will be hoping to start for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Manchester City in the Champions League final in Istanbul on 29 May.

The south west London side have the chance to pick up their first trophy of the season on 15 May when they take on Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

