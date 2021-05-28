Kai Havertz sends message to Chelsea FC fans ahead of Champions League final

Kai Havertz has promised Chelsea FC fans that the Blues are set to “do everything” to beat Manchester City and win the Champions League on Saturday night.

The south west London side are preparing for their crunch showdown against the Citizens in Porto this weekend as they bid to end the campaign on a positive note and win their first major trophy under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues, who finished in fourth place in the Premier League table, will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of losing to Leicester City in the FA Cup final earlier in the month.

Chelsea FC have been in impressive form in the Champions League this season, having navigated their way past Real Madrid in the semi-finals to book their place in Saturday’s showpiece.

Germany international Havertz has now insisted that the Blues are ready to do all they can to beat Pep Guardiola’s men and lift the trophy for the first time since 2012.

“It’s about giving your all in the game, having fun, and hopefully winning,” said Havertz.

“Being in the tunnel, walking out, hearing the anthem, and then giving your all for over 90 minutes…it’s a childhood dream which has been reached but not yet fulfilled.

“We still need to win and we’ll do everything we can to do just that.”

The 21-year-old also underlined the importance of self-belief heading into Saturday’s clash.

He continued: “We’ve picked up a lot of self-belief over the last few months from our good results and how we’ve played.

“Self-belief is generally very important in football and ours has improved a lot, so it’s made a difference.

“Porto and Atletico were difficult to play against because of their defensive strengths.

“They set themselves up in their own halves and wait for you to make a mistake. For me, those were the most difficult games.

“My favourite game would be the second leg against Real Madrid when we reached the final. That was good. There’s been a few good games, but for me the highlight would have to be the game against Real.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip