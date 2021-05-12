Kai Havertz makes admission to Chelsea FC fans about his position

Kai Havertz has admitted that he is enjoying playing in his new forward position for Chelsea FC under Thomas Tuchel.

The Germany international has been showing signs of improvement in recent weeks after initially making something of a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz, 21, has scored four goals and made three assists in the Premier League so far this season and he netted both goals in the recent 2-0 win over Fulham.

The forward has been deployed as both a false nine and a striker this season as he continues to discover his best position under Tuchel.

Asked about how he views his current position in the Chelsea FC team, Havertz told the club’s website: “To be honest, I don’t know!

“I play somewhere up front – number nine, number 10, something in between – to be honest, I don’t know 100 per cent.

“I just enjoy the position right now because I feel very good there. I have a lot of fast strikers next to me right now, so that’s very nice and I think it’s the perfect position for me.

“I can be dangerous in the box, I can have the ball a lot and that is what I like, so right now it’s very nice for me in this position.

“I think the first year wasn’t very easy for me but I think I’m getting better and better, getting more confidence.

“But, for me, the team effort was the most important thing this season, and that we get victories – that’s more important than my own personal things.

“But, of course, I always want to play my best and I’m getting better now, so it feels good.”

Havertz will be hoping to start for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on London rivals Arsenal in their next Premier League game at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

The Blues are currently in third place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish this term.

