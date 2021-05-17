Paul Pogba has heaped praise on N’Golo Kante, insisting that the Chelsea FC midfielder has “got everything” in his game.

Kante is widely considered to be one of the Premier League’s top holding midfielders and he has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with both Chelsea FC and Leicester City in recent years.

The 30-year-old has been a regular fixture in Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea FC side this season, although he was unable to prevent the Blues from suffering a disappointing 1-0 defeat by Leicester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The France international has made two assists in 29 Premier League games for the Blues this term and has also helped them to book their place in the Champions League final.

Manchester United star Pogba knows Kante well from their roles on international duty with France, and the former Juventus midfielder has admitted that he is a keen admirer of his compatriot.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Pogba said: “He’s the most beloved soccer player in the history of football. You’ve got to love him, you cannot hate him, it is not possible.

“He is humble, kind, professional. He will never complain, he will work.”

Pogba continued: “He’s got everything. He’s good technically, with a good passing quality, and he’s everywhere on the pitch.

“I even say he appears out of the ground! You don’t see him, and – poof – he’s out! He gets the ball, he has the finish. He’s everywhere.

“To have a player like that by your side, what more can you ask for?”

Kante will be expecting to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Leicester City in their penultimate Premier League game of the season on Tuesday night.

