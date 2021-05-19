Thomas Tuchel provides Chelsea FC update on N’Golo Kante

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that N’Golo Kante was brought off as a precaution during Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Leicester City on Tuesday night.

The French midfielder started the game against the Foxes but was substituted in the 32nd minute and replaced by Mateo Kovacic.

Kante has been one of Chelsea FC’s top performing players in recent weeks and Blues fans will be hoping to see the French midfielder back in action in the lead-up to the Champions League final at the end of the month.

Tuchel has now revealed that Kante was brought off as a precaution after he felt an issue in his hamstring during the first half of the 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Tuchel said: “I hope that N’Golo is not injured.

“He told me he went out before an injury. He felt his hamstrings, he was worried that he’d get injured if he continued to play.

“So we put out Kova [Kovacic] that was a huge risk but it was the moment to take risk as it was a game of highest importance. I am happy it worked out.

“Hopefully NG [Kante] will come back, we are a different team with him.”

Chelsea FC will play their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday when they take on Aston Villa away from home.

