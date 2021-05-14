Thomas Tuchel issues N’Golo Kante injury update ahead of Chelsea FC v Leicester City

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that N’Golo Kante missed Chelsea FC’s defeat by Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night due to “pain management” issues.

The French midfielder was left out of the squad for the Blues’ clash against their London rivals at Stamford Bridge as Emile Smith Rowe’s first-half goal handed the Gunners the three points.

Kante has been one of Chelsea FC’s top performers in recent games and he has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the south west London side, especially since Tuchel’s appointment as Frank Lampard’s successor back in January.

The Blues boss has now revealed that Kante missed the game against the Gunners due to an Achilles problem and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit for Chelsea FC’s clash against Leicester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday evening.

Speaking in an interview quoted by SI.com on Wednesday, Tuchel said: “N’Golo [was left out] for pain management.

“He has pain in the achilles and he suffers from that. There was no chance [he could play] because we miss [Mateo] Kovacic [too].

“Not having N’Golo on the bench is a huge blow for us in terms of intensity and attitude.”

He added: “For Toni [Rudiger], we were at risk of overload and injury. We lost already Andreas Christensen so there was no chance I could take the risk now to have two central defenders out. The same with Timo Werner.”

Kante has been a top performer for Chelsea FC so far this season, with the 30-year-old having made two assists in 29 Premier League games for the south west London side this term.

