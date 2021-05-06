Rio Ferdinand tells Chelsea FC to sign Sergio Aguero from Man City

Thursday 6 May 2021, 05:15 UK
Rio Ferdinand
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has urged Chelsea FC to pursue a deal to sign Sergio Aguero from Manchester City this summer.

The 32-year-old Argentina international is set to leave The Etihad this summer after a decorated and trophy-laden spell at the club.

It remains to be seen where the forward will end up, with Aguero having been linked with a number of Premier League and foreign clubs.

Aguero is one of the Premier League’s top strikers and he has netted 182 goals in 273 games in the top flight for the Citizens.

Former Manchester United star Ferdinand feels that Aguero would be a perfect signing for Chelsea FC and has urged the south west London club to make a move to land him this summer.

Speaking in a video posted on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “I think he stays in the Premier League.

“If I’m Chelsea I take him now. If I’m Chelsea I go and get him… quick!”

He added: “If I’m them I go and get Aguero if I can’t get a [Erling] Haaland or someone like that.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to face Aguero’s side Manchester City.

The Blues, who are fourth in the table, will take on Leicester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday 15 May.

Related Articles

