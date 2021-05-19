Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Leicester City

Gary Lineker took to social media to insist that he would have preferred Leicester City to win the FA Cup than finish in the top four after their 2-1 loss to Chelsea FC on Tuesday night.

The Foxes headed into the game looking to claim another win over the Blues after Brendan Rodgers’ men beat the south west London side in their FA Cup final clash at Wembley on Saturday.

However, goals from Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho put Chelsea FC 2-0 up in the second half of the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, and despite Kelechi Iheanacho pulling a goal back for the Foxes, the Blues held on to claim a key win in their Champions League qualification bid.

The result means that Leicester City’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League via a top-four finish now hang in the balance.

However, former Leicester City star Lineker has insisted that he would have rather seen the Foxes lift the FA Cup trophy at the weekend than qualify for the Champions League this season.

Posting on Twitter, Lineker said: “I know it doesn’t work like this, but if I’d have been given the choice of winning the FA Cup or getting a Champions League spot, I’d have taken the Cup all day long.”

Chelsea FC will take on Aston Villa in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

