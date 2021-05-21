Owen Hargreaves predicts where Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC will finish

Owen Hargreaves is backing both Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC to finish in the Premier League’s top four on Sunday.

The Blues and the Reds are currently in the final two Champions League qualification spots behind Manchester City and Manchester United in the top-flight table.

Liverpool FC moved above Leicester City and into fourth place in the Premier League table on Wednesday night thanks to their 3-0 win away at Burnley.

The Reds are currently level on points with the fifth-placed Foxes and are ahead of Brendan Rodgers’ men on goal difference.

Chelsea FC are third in the table after having beaten Leicester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Former England and Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves is backing Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC to secure their spots in the Champions League for next season via top-four finishes on Sunday.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Hargreaves said: “I think Chelsea will do it.

“Liverpool now, once they beat Manchester United, I think they’ll get in there.

“For Leicester winning the FA Cup, maybe it took a bit of the edge off yesterday. They weren’t at the same intensity there.

“Champions League would be amazing and a huge overachievement if they could get that.

“But winning the FA Cup and finishing fifth is still a fabulous season for Leicester.”

Liverpool FC, who won the Premier League title last season, have won their last four games in a row in the Premier League. Chelsea FC have won four of their last five top-flight outings.

