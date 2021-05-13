Jurgen Klopp rates Chelsea FC and Man United’s title hopes next season

Jurgen Klopp believes that both Chelsea FC and Manchester United will be Premier League title challengers next season.

Chelsea FC have been showing promising signs of improvement in recent weeks since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as their new manager at the end of January.

The Blues have reached both the FA Cup and Champions League finals and remain on course for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC suffered a blip in their Premier League form on Wednesday night when they were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have also been in good form lately and they are on course to finish in second place in the Premier League table this season.

Liverpool FC boss Klopp is expecting to see both Manchester United and Chelsea FC among the main challengers for the Premier League title next season.

Speaking at a news conference before Liverpool FC’s trip to Manchester United on Thursday night, Klopp said: “My concern this year is not the gap.

“Last year we had a big gap between us and other teams but we obviously knew that didn’t mean we are 20-odd points better than other teams.

“Next year we have to win football games, and City is not the only challenge.

“I think Chelsea looks, I said when Thomas arrived there this squad is a present and together with Thomas it works out really well.

“If you look at the squad, they can make 11 changes and you think, ‘oof that’s a proper team’. They will go for it next year, definitely. They will not get worse. That’s a fact.

“United are in a good way, so it’s not about who is far away or whatever. It means you just have to win your own football games and that’s possible.

“Our season was really difficult but we don’t close our eyes from the facts, we know five or six points more for us, even in a season with the injuries we’ve had, is what we should have. We know that, we don’t blame anyone else but ourselves.

“We would be closer to the Champions League spots, with four games to go we’d have a proper chance, now we need help from other teams, obviously we have to win our games but we need help as well, that’s not the situation we want to be in but it’s the best we could get and now we deal with that.”

Chelsea FC will take on Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday evening.

