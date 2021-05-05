Garth Crooks singled out Mason Mount for special praise following his sparkling performance for Chelsea FC in their 2-0 win over Fulham at the weekend.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been earning lots of praise for his performances in recent months after having impressed under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel this season.

Mount caught the eye with a superb assist for Chelsea FC’s opening goal against the Cottagers on Saturday, as he expertly controlled a long ball and set up Kai Havertz, who duly put the home side ahead.

The England international is quickly establishing himself as a key player for Chelsea FC following his sparkling performances, with Mount having scored six goals and made five assists in the Premier League this season.

Crooks was highly impressed by Mount’s contribution on Saturday as he helped Chelsea FC to take the lead against Fulham.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “The moment I saw the skill, he [Mount] was immediately in my team of the week. I didn’t need to see anything else.

“Kai Havertz scored the goal but it was Mason Mount who choreographed it and laid it on a plate for the German.

“This assist ranks alongside anything the king of the assists, Kevin de Bruyne, has done, and he has produced quite a few.”

Mount will be expecting to start for Chelsea FC as the Blues prepare for the return leg of their Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip