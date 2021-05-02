Thomas Tuchel has lavished yet more praise on Mason Mount following his excellent form for Chelsea FC this season.

The England midfielder once again impressed with his performance in the middle of the park for the Blues on Saturday evening as he helped Chelsea FC to claim a 2-0 home win over Fulham.

Mount expertly controlled a long ball from Thiago Silva before setting up Kai Havertz for Chelsea FC’s opener in the first half of the west London derby.

The 22-year-old has been earning lots of praise for his performances this term under both Frank Lampard and his successor Tuchel.

And the German head coach has expressed his delight at how Mount has been performing for the Blues when called upon this season.

Speaking at his post-match news conference after Saturday’s win, Tuchel said of Mount: “He has the full package, mentally, physically and in terms of his talent and most importantly his character.

“Both his feet are on the ground and he is a nice guy. I get the feeling that he comes to Cobham every day to learn something, to get new experiences.

“He is a guy who can recover very fast, he is a very physical player, is fully adapted to Premier League football. He is full of self-confidence, but in a very positive way.

“So it’s a pleasure to have him, a pleasure to be at his side to guide him and support him.

“It’s impressive because he seems to be not affected by all the praise when he gets it, or the criticisms, and this is maybe the most important thing.

“He seems to me like a guy who likes the sport, who feels an obligation to make the most out of it and he absolutely wants every win badly. So it’s a top mix.”

Mount has scored six goals and made five assists in 33 Premier League games for Chelsea FC so far this season.

The midfielder will be expecting to start when Chelsea FC host Real Madrid in the return leg of their Champions League semi-final clash on Wednesday night.

