Edouard Mendy makes prediction about key Chelsea FC duo

Edouard Mendy has told Chelsea FC fans that they can expect to see the best from Kai Havertz and Timo Werner next season.

The pair have both been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the south west London side in big-money deals last summer.

Both Havertz and Werner have been showing some signs of improvement in recent weeks after having made somewhat slow starts to life at the London club.

Havertz scored twice and Werner notched up an assist in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League over the weekend.

The pair will now both be hoping to feature when Chelsea FC host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final showdown against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Mendy, who also joined Chelsea FC last summer, believes that it will not be long before the Blues see the best from the duo.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Mendy said of the duo: “They are really good players.

“They are young players and it is the first time that they have moved to another country. I think they needed a couple of months to adjust and understand the Premier League but I see them every day and I know how good they are.

“I am happy for them. They showed their qualities on the pitch.

“Next season, 100 per cent, we will see the best of Timo and Kai. Even this year, we have enjoyed their good levels of performance and they are important for us.

“A game like Saturday’s is really good for their confidence.”

Chelsea FC head into their clash with Real Madrid knowing that a goalless draw would take them through to the final following their 1-1 draw last week in Spain.

