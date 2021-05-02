Paul Merson believes that Chelsea FC star Mason Mount is the Premier League’s most improved player this season.

The England international has been earning lots of praise for his performances this season under both Thomas Tuchel and Frank Lampard.

Mount has been a regular fixture in the Blues team and has scored six goals and made four assists in 32 Premier League games for the south west London side this term.

The 22-year-old has netted 11 goals for club and country this season and he has been earning plenty of new admirers thanks to his sparkling form for Chelsea FC.

Former England and Arsenal midfielder Merson has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Mount this season and he feels that he is the Premier League’s most improved player.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Mason Mount is the most improved player in the Premier League – and he reminds me of Frank Lampard.

“He is getting better and better and has the same attitude Frank did, one hundred per cent. He’s always working hard, always trying to get better.

“Frank got accused of being the teacher’s pet as well at West Ham when Harry Redknapp was manager, and the same happened to Mason at Chelsea.

“But Lampard has been proved right about Mason Mount. It was Lampard who gave him his big chance when he was manager. And he’s taken it with both hands.

“Look how much money Chelsea spent on Kai Havertz and Timo Werner and they are nowhere near as important as Mount.

“He’s the go-to man now, and that’s phenomenal at his age. He carries the team.”

Mount will be hoping to feature when Chelsea FC return to Champions League action on Wednesday night with the return leg of their semi-final tie against Real Madrid.

The Blues earned a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Spain after Karim Benzema cancelled out Christian Pulisic’s opener.

