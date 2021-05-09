Paul Merson believes that Christian Pulisic should start Chelsea FC’s Champions League final clash against Manchester City ahead of Timo Werner.

Werner scored the opener for the south west London side as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash on Wednesday night.

Pulisic then set up Mason Mount for the second goal from Thomas Tuchel’s men towards the end of the second half.

Werner has struggled to find consistent form for the Blues in front of goal this season after having signed for the south west London side from RB Leipzig last summer.

And former Arsenal midfielder Merson believes that Tuchel should start Pulisic ahead of Werner for the Champions League final later this month because the American is more prolific in front of goal.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Timo Werner scored a big goal for Chelsea against Real Madrid. But he shouldn’t play in the Champions League final.

“Christian Pulisic should start against Manchester City – because he is a better finisher.

“I’d be shocked if Pulisic doesn’t play. He can beat two or three players and he’s better in front of goal than Werner.

“I would play him against City this weekend and see how it goes. You won’t get 10 shots a game against City, so you have to play your best finishers

“Werner did well against Real Madrid. He’s a handful and he just keeps going and going. But Pulisic was unlucky not to play after scoring in the first leg, and when he came on he made a big difference.

“What he did to set up Mason Mount for the killer goal, checking his run and cutting it back, I don’t see Werner doing that in a month of Sundays.

“He doesn’t have that kind of composure. He would have smashed it across goal, probably without even looking, and the chance would have gone.”

Chelsea FC will take on Manchester City in the Champions League final in Istanbul on 29 May.

Before that, the Blues have another chance to win a trophy when they play Leicester City in the FA Cup final on 15 May.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip