Manchester United star Paul Pogba has revealed that N’Golo Kante and Casemiro are the two toughest opponents he has come up against.

Pogba has faced Chelsea FC star Kante a number of times in the Premier League and has also played alongside the midfielder for France in recent years.

The Manchester United midfielder is also a keen admirer of Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro and he rates him and Kante as the two most difficult opponents he has faced to date.

Asked to name the toughest opponent he has faced, Pogba said in an interview with United Review: “To be honest, it’s tough against N’Golo Kante. Casemiro is a hard one also.

“I can’t remember, they’re the first ones that come into mind, that I had.

“Yes, those are the first ones, maybe there are a few more but I don’t have the names now.”

Pogba also went on to praise his fellow Manchester United team-mate Juan Mata as being the nicest guy “on earth”.

Asked if Mata is one of the nicest guys in the Premier League, Pogba replied: “Juan Mata is the nicest man, I would say, on the earth.

“Such a nice person, such a gentleman. He is the gentleman of the world, such a nice guy. Top man.”

Pogba will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on AS Roma in the return leg of their Europa League semi-final clash on Thursday night.

Manchester United, who are currently second in the Premier League, won the first leg 6-2 in a thrilling game.

