Christian Pulisic sends message to Chelsea FC fans about his future

Christian Pulisic has insisted that he is happy at Chelsea FC and has no intention of quitting Stamford Bridge.

The USA international has been in good form for the Blues in recent weeks and has earned praise for his performances under Thomas Tuchel lately.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals and made three assists in 39 games in all competitions for the south west London side and he has helped them to reach the Champions League final.

Pulisic scored Chelsea FC’s all-important away goal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid last month as he helped the Blues to book their place in the final against Manchester City.

The playmaker has been limited to just 16 starts in the Premier League this season, mainly due to form and fitness issues, but he has been featuring for the Blues more regularly.

And the American midfielder has now insisted that he has no intention of quitting Chelsea FC this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Pulisic said: “Yeah, I’m obviously happy here. It has been an incredible two years.

“People have always doubted and said: ‘Oh, he’s not playing, does he want to go here, does he want to go there?’

“I’m always up for a challenge, I love competing, I love the position I’m in and I’m enjoying my time here.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action when they take on Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

