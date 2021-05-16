Chelsea FC star Reece James sends message to Frank Lampard

Reece James has thanked Frank Lampard for placing faith in him at Chelsea FC this season to help him develop his game.

James has been one of Chelsea FC’s top performers in recent weeks after having initially broken into the team under Lampard before the Blues boss was replaced by Thomas Tuchel back in January.

The 21-year-old has started 23 games in the Premier League for the Blues this season and his performances have helped the south west London side to push for a top-four finish in the English top flight.

James has scored one goal and made two assists in the top flight to help the Blues push for Champions League qualification after having struggled for consistent form earlier in the campaign.

The England international has now made a point of publicly thanking Lampard for giving him the chance to shine in the Chelsea FC team earlier in the campaign.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, James said: “This season I have learned the most. Before this season I have never had to deal with a new manager coming in halfway through the season. That was a learning curve.

“Frank gave me my debut and put his belief in me.

“If it wasn’t for him you could argue maybe I wouldn’t be playing now. I will always be thankful to him for what he did for me.

“When the new manager came in I didn’t know what to expect, and you have to move pretty fast because the games come fast. He tells me what he expects of me and I try to prove to him every game how good I am.

“Getting to grips and learning the way new players play is quite difficult as well, and once you get the hang of that it’s good and you start playing as a team.

“Sometimes I look back and think how fast and how well things have gone,’ James concludes of his meteoric rise to the top of the game.

“I have worked very hard to get to where I am and it wouldn’t have been possible without that hard work and dedication.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Tuesday night when they take on Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.

After that, they will take on Aston Villa in their final game of the season in the top flight on Sunday next weekend.

