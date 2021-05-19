Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he would be delighted to see Antonio Rudiger commit his future to Chelsea FC by signing a new contract.

The German defender’s current deal at Stamford Bridge is due to expire at the end of next season and that means that the Blues could risk losing him for free next summer if they do not tie him down to a new contract.

The 28-year-old has been earning lots of praise for his solid performances for the Blues in recent weeks and Tuchel has been delighted by what he has seen from the Germany international.

Tuchel has now admitted that he would be thrilled to see Rudiger sign a new deal with the south west London side ahead of next season.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Tuchel said: “If Toni wants to stay at the club then he has our full support.

“Nothing is better than what is doing for a new contract. He is speaking with his performances and has been amazing.

“He is very brave and full of energy in his defending. He is leading by example and has a very positive ‘aggressivity’ in him. This is what we like.

“When he can channel all this into top performances, we are all very happy to have him.”

Chelsea FC are set to complete their Premier League campaign when they take on Aston Villa away from home on Sunday.

The Blues will then switch their focus to their crunch Champions League final showdown against Manchester City at on Saturday 29 May.

