Tammy Abraham sends message to Chelsea FC fans after Leicester loss

Tammy Abraham takes to social media to issue his reaction to Chelsea FC's FA Cup final defeat by Leicester City

Social Spy
By Social Spy
Tuesday 18 May 2021, 00:15 UK
Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Tammy Abraham has taken to social media to issue a rallying cry in the wake of Chelsea FC’s FA Cup final defeat by Leicester City at the weekend.

The Blues slumped to a 1-0 defeat by the Foxes at Wembley as Youri Tielemans’ superb second-half goal wrapped up the famous victory for Brendan Rodgers’ men.

Chelsea FC thought they had equalised late on but Ben Chilwell was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up to the goal after a VAR review.

Abraham was left out of Chelsea FC’s 20-man squad by Thomas Tuchel on Saturday as he continues to struggle to hold down a place in the Blues side following the German’s appointment back in January.

However, the forward has now broken his silence on social media by insisting that the Blues will bounce back from the final defeat.

Abraham posted on Instagram after the FA Cup loss: “It hurts but we still have unfinished business. Thank you for your support, good to have you back 💙.”

Chelsea FC will take on Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Tuesday night as they look to take a step closer to a top-four finish.

The Blues are set to play Manchester City in the Champions League final at the end of the month.

