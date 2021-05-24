John Terry sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Frank Lampard

John Terry believes that much of the credit for Chelsea FC’s success this season must come down to Frank Lampard’s input.

The former England international was sacked by the Blues back in January and was swiftly replaced by Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard was sacked after Chelsea FC struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League despite having helped the Blues navigate their way through the group stage of the Champions League.

Lampard was widely praised for giving Chelsea FC’s youngsters the chance to shine in his team at Stamford Bridge, with the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James having since become regular fixtures in the first team.

Chelsea FC will take on Manchester City in the Champions League final next weekend as the Blues aim to end the campaign with a major trophy to their name.

Lampard’s former Chelsea FC and England team-mate Terry feels that the former midfielder must get some of the credit for the Blues’ success this term.

Speaking in an interview with The Times, Terry said: “[I’ll be] on holiday [for the Champions League final]. I won’t be at the game. It’s a huge moment for the club.

“It’s very disappointing what’s happened to Frank. The respect he has for Thomas [Tuchel] and reaching out to him is Lamps all over.

“As a Chelsea man, I naturally want Chelsea to win the Champions League. Frank was a big part of that.

“The group he had was incredible, look at Mason [Mount] and Reece James and where they are, that was down to Frank. Thomas has thanked Frank for that.”

Chelsea FC will take on Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip