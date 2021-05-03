Thomas Tuchel reacts to Billy Gilmour’s display for Chelsea FC against Fulham

Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Billy Gilmour following his solid performance for Chelsea FC in their 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday evening.

Tuchel opted to hand the young Scottish midfielder his first Premier League start of the season against the Cottagers and he produced a fine display in the middle of the park for the south west London side.

Gilmour, 19, played the full 90 minutes of the west London derby clash as two goals from Kai Havertz wrapped up an important win for the Blues in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

The teenager has found his first-team opportunities to be limited this season despite breaking into the side under Frank Lampard and impressing last term.

Gilmour has only made three appearances in the Premier League and has only featured in nine first-team games this season.

However, Tuchel has hinted that the youngster will be afforded more time in his team following his solid performance against Fulham on Saturday.

Speaking to Chelsea TV after Saturday’s win, Tuchel said when asked about Gilmour’s performance: “Very, very good.

“He’s a confident guy, he’s well aware of his qualities, which is good.

“It was not necessary for him to convince me today because I’m already convinced, otherwise I would not have picked him for the line-up.

“So it was necessary that he plays his part, that he helps the team, and this is what he did. I’m happy for him.”

Chelsea FC will host Real Madrid in the return leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday night.

