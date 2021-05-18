‘We will do everything’: Timo Werner makes promise to Chelsea FC fans

Timo Werner has taken to social media to promise to help Chelsea FC bounce back from their FA Cup final disappointment.

The Blues suffered a 1-0 defeat by Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday night as they were beaten in the showpiece for the second year running.

Youri Tielemans scored the only goal of the game with a superb strike in the second half for the Foxes as Chelsea FC missed their first chance to win a major trophy this season.

Chelsea FC’s players will now have to dust themselves down as they prepare for the conclusion of the Premier League season before their crunch Champions League final showdown with Manchester City at the end of the month.

And Blues star Werner has insisted that he plans to do everything he can to help Chelsea FC to finish the campaign on a positive note.

Posting on Instagram after Saturday’s defeat, Werner wrote: “Frustrating day… Great to have our fans back in the stadium, we will do everything to make you happy the next two weeks!”

Chelsea FC will take on Leicester City and Aston Villa in their last remaining Premier League games, before their Champions League final showdown against Manchester City on 29 May.

