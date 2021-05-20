Thomas Tuchel gives Kai Havertz update for Chelsea FC fans

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Kai Havertz missed Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Leicester City on Tuesday night due to a minor hamstring issue.

The Germany international has been in good form for the south west London side in recent weeks but he did not make the squad for Chelsea FC’s home game against Leicester City.

Goals from Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho in the second half were enough for Tuchel’s men to claim a key win over the Foxes and boost their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

Chelsea FC will take on Aston Villa in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday, before they turn their attentions towards their Champions League final showdown against Manchester City at the end of the month.

Tuchel was asked to provide an update on Havertz before Chelsea FC’s clash with Leicester City on Tuesday night and he revealed that the German has been struggling with a hamstring issue.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro before the game, Tuchel said: “Kai unfortunately got injured a little bit at Wembley.

“He felt his hamstring slightly.

“Hopefully, we will have him back in the squad for Aston Villa on Sunday but we are not sure yet.

“We do have Kova [Mateo Kovacic] back on the bench tonight, which gives us a huge boost.”

The 21-year-old Havertz has scored four goals and made three assists in 26 Premier League games so far this season.

