Thomas Tuchel sends message to Chelsea FC star Callum Hudson-Odoi

Thomas Tuchel has told Callum Hudson-Odoi that he needs to understand how to “use his potential” at Chelsea FC.

The England international has found his first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge to be limited in recent weeks after initially enjoying a run in the team under Tuchel.

Hudson-Odoi has been overlooked lately, with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz all featuring in attack for the south west London side.

The 20-year-old has scored five goals and made three assists in all competitions for Chelsea FC so far this season and he will be hoping to enjoy a more regular run in the team under Tuchel next season.

The Chelsea FC boss has now underlined what he wants to see from Hudson-Odoi in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking at a news conference before Chelsea FC’s Premier League clash with Arsenal on Wednesday night, Tuchel said: “Callum needs to understand how to use his potential.

“He needs to understand how to push himself to the absolute limit, and not be happy with 80, 85, 90, 95 per cent. He simply cannot be happy with that in any single day.

“He needs to learn and understand that and live up to that. Once he does this, he will make his way and leave his footprints.”

Tuchel continued: “We are very happy with Callum since we arrived here. Everything that counts is what he does here, and how he lives up to his talent that he clearly has.

“He has big talent, and with that big responsibility. This is what he is trying, sometimes better, sometimes okay, sometimes very good, and when we have a chance we let him play.

“But please don’t forget we only have three changes here in England, which is a big disadvantage, also for guys like Callum, like Tammy.

“We cannot give them 20 minutes here, and 20 minutes there, which could make a huge difference for their feeling, but also for their development.

“We have only three, which means only two because the last one is a bit of a risk for injury and finishing the game with 10 men.”

Chelsea FC will aim to win their first major trophy under Tuchel on Saturday when they take on Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

They will then take on newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League final at the end of the month.

