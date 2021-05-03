Thomas Tuchel believes that Kai Havertz still has plenty of room for improvement after he scored both of Chelsea FC’s goals in their 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday.

The Germany international was in impressive form against the Cottagers and scored either side of half-time to wrap up a comfortable home win for Tuchel’s men at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz, 21, has been settling in well to life at Stamford Bridge following his big-money move to south west London last summer from Bayer Leverkusen.

The attacker has scored eight goals and has made five assists in all competitions for Chelsea FC so far this season and he will be looking to keep up his good recent form as the campaign draws to a close.

Tuchel was pleased with what he saw from Havertz for Chelsea FC on Saturday against Fulham and feels that there is plenty more to come from the young German attacker.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Saturday, Tuchel said of Havertz: “There is still room for improvement from him, but for today I’m very happy, of course, because he was decisive, he was involved together with Timo as double-strikers, and with Mason and Hakim as the four offensive guys.

“He was always involved in dangerous attacks and in dangerous situations.

“For me he is the individual example of what was good about the players on the pitch today who maybe had a tough decision go against them last Tuesday.

“Kai did not play with the attitude of thinking ‘now they need me’ and ‘I wanted to have more time in Madrid’ and ‘why do I only play now against Fulham?’. That was absolutely not the case.

“He took his chance, he showed up, and this is what we need all the time, but especially in situations like this. We need guys who are fully committed.

“That means if you have a chance then you show up. If you have five minutes, 15 minutes or a whole game, show that you are ready and give the manager a headache for the next game.

“That is what he did and it is an example of what the whole team did. That’s why they get full credit from me.”

Chelsea FC will now switch their attentions back towards Champions League affairs and the return leg of their semi-final clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

