Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he used to dream about coaching N’Golo Kante before he was appointed as Chelsea FC manager.

Tuchel has been earning praise for the impressive start he has made to life as Chelsea FC boss since having been brought in as Frank Lampard’s successor at the end of January.

Chelsea FC have shown significant signs of improvement in recent weeks and the Blues are currently on course to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Kante is widely regarded as one of the top defensive midfielders in world football and he has been a key part of Chelsea FC’s mini-resurgence under Tuchel.

And the Chelsea FC boss has now revealed his delight at being able to coach the France international this season.

Asked about Kante before Chelsea FC’s clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday night, Tuchel told a news conference: “The guy [Kante] is a top guy.

“He is the guy you need to win trophies and that’s why we’re are so happy he’s here and he’s at our club.

“I was dreaming about this player and fighting for this player, dreaming about this player in any club I was coaching so now he’s my player.

“He’s won every trophy except for Champions League, hopefully he will do everything that we get this trophy and for me he’s an example he’s an unbelievable input for any team in the world.

“We are so happy he plays for us – he is key and will be key tomorrow in the best way possible.”

Kante, 30, has made two assists in 28 Premier League games for Chelsea FC so far this season.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to take on Manchester City.

