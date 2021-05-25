Thomas Tuchel issues Chelsea FC injury update ahead of Champions League final

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Chelsea FC are waiting to learn the extent of Edouard Mendy’s injury after the goalkeeper was forced off during the 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Mendy started the Premier League clash at Villa Park but was unable to continue after having collided with the woodwork in the first half of the game.

The Senegal international was subsequently replaced at half-time and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit for Chelsea FC’s Champions League final showdown against Manchester City on Saturday night.

Mendy was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga at half-time of the defeat and he will now be assessed by Chelsea FC’s medical staff to see whether he will be fit for the final.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Sunday evening, Tuchel delivered an update on Mendy’s situation.

Tuchel said of Mendy: “He fell on the frame of the net. He has big pain in his ribs.

“We need to wait until we get home and we will do some images.

“Tomorrow we will have an update on what’s going on. We have a week to prepare, and we will see if it’s possible.

“If it’s possible we need to push and do everything so he is in goal on Saturday.”

Chelsea FC managed to snatch a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League on Sunday despite their defeat by Aston Villa, after Tottenham came from behind to claim victory over Leicester City.

The Blues will now turn their attentions towards trying to win the Champions League for the first time since 2012.

