Thomas Tuchel has talked up the importance of Mason Mount to the current Chelsea FC team.

The England international has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season and has proved to be a pivotal player for the Blues throughout the campaign.

Mount has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the south west London side this season and he has scored six goals and made five assists in 34 Premier League games for the Blues.

The 22-year-old was unable to prevent Chelsea FC from slipping to a disappointing 1-0 loss to Leicester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday as the Blues missed out on their first trophy of the season.

Tuchel admits that Mount was perhaps not at his best against the Foxes, but he has underlined his belief that the English midfielder is a key player for his side.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website after the game, Tuchel said: “We tried to give Mason a little break recently because he gave a lot in the Real Madrid games and he has been so decisive for us.

“We didn’t have much time between those games and the [Manchester] City match, particularly when you factor in the travel, but we wanted him to rest to conserve his energy and his form.

“I think he struggled a little bit in the game against Arsenal in terms of having his usual high standards and impact on the match. He has played the last few games in a double six role, which I don’t think is the best position for him, but I’m still so happy with Mason.

“In the cup final, perhaps he could have played with a little more composure but don’t forget, if it wasn’t for an incredible save from [Kasper] Schmeichel, then he would have scored an equaliser.

“It wasn’t to be but Mason is always a dangerous player for us and we should be careful that we don’t over-expect from Mason.

“He is a key player for us in every match, he’s always so decisive and that will not change for the next three matches. He is absolutely key for us.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action when they take on Leicester City on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge as they bid to take a step closer to a top-four finish.

