Robin van Persie sends message to Thomas Tuchel about Chelsea FC star Hakim Ziyech

Robin van Persie feels Hakim Ziyech deserves a more regular role in the Chelsea FC first team

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Sunday 30 May 2021, 00:15 UK
Robin van Persie
Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie believes that Hakim Ziyech deserved more of a regular role in the Chelsea FC team this season.

The Moroccan playmaker signed for the Blues from Ajax back in the summer of 2020 but he has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the starting line-up at Stamford Bridge due to form and fitness issues.

Ziyech was limited to just 15 starts in the Premier League this season, with the 28-year-old having scored two goals and made three assists in the top flight in his debut campaign in England.

The playmaker will be aiming to enjoy a more regular role in the first team at Stamford Bridge next season as he looks to establish himself as a regular in the starting line-up with the south west London side.

Former Arsenal and Manchester United star Van Persie feels it is a shame that Tuchel has not called upon Ziyech more regularly this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro before the Champions League final clash against Manchester City, Van Persie said: “It is actually a shame that the creativity of players like Ziyech, [Christian] Pulisic and [Mateo] Kovacic – who I think is a brilliant player – is not being expressed.

“Kovacic is their engine and playmaker. Ziyech also has those qualities higher up the pitch, but he should have a much bigger role in the team.

“He is now constantly searching [for a place in the team], being played in all different positions. But surely it can’t be that difficult to give such a creative player a good position, right?

“You can also see it differently, first give Ziyech and Kovacic an important role and then let players like [N’Golo] Kante and other types work around them.”

Chelsea FC, who finished fourth in the Premier League this season, will be aiming to challenge for the title next term.

