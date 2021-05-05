Garth Crooks feels that Chelsea FC have found a “delightful” attacking combination with Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

The pair were both in good form on Saturday as they helped Chelsea FC to claim an important 2-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz scored in either half and his second goal was set up by Werner, as the pair continue to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League in their first seasons in England.

Both of the Germany internationals made somewhat slow starts to life at Stamford Bridge but they now seem to be finding form at a crucial stage of the season.

Crooks was impressed by the pair’s performance in their victory over the Cottagers on Saturday and is expecting more to come from the attacking duo.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “I think Chelsea may have finally found a formula that makes up for their lack of a top-class centre forward.

“They are also playing a brand of football that is nice to watch. Timo Werner’s link-up play with Kai Havertz is delightful and Hakim Ziyech certainly knows how to play football.

“Havertz is less excitable in front of goal than Werner, which gives Chelsea the cutting edge they have been looking for.

“Olivier Giroud is on his way out while Tammy Abraham is a willing contributor but at the moment does not possess the all-round game Thomas Tuchel requires for a regular place in a top-four side.”

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night when they host Real Madrid in the return leg of their semi-final tie.

The Blues played out a 1-1 draw with the Spanish giants in the first leg last week as they eye their first final since 2012.

