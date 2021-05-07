Ian Wright believes that Chelsea FC should make a move to sign Sergio Aguero from Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

The 32-year-old is set to leave The Etihad this summer when his contract expires following his sparkling stint with the Manchester club.

Aguero is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s top strikers and he has scored 182 goals in 273 games in the English top flight for the Citizens.

Naturally, the Argentina international is being linked with a wide range of potential clubs this summer as the competition hots up for his signature.

It remains to be seen whether Aguero will seek a move to another club in England or look for a switch abroad.

However, former Arsenal star Wright feels that Chelsea FC would be the perfect fit for the striker if he does stay in England.

Speaking on Ringer FC’s Wrighty’s House podcast, Wright said of Aguero: “Can I throw something out there? He should go to Chelsea.

“When you look at Edinson Cavani [at Manchester United] and the pace of the guys behind him, you look at Luis Suarez at Atleti, the pace and everything they’ve got around him.

“Can you imagine Aguero up top for Chelsea with Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, all those guys, [Callum] Hudson-Odoi, [Christian] Pulisic around him, that’s 25 goals.

“Me, if I’m Chelsea and I can get him for free, I’m going in.

“I’ve fabricated this all in my head that he’s vexed with Pep [Guardiola] and it’s the kind of thing where he’ll say, ‘Yes, I’m going to go to Chelsea’.”

Chelsea FC are set to take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday in what is a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final between the two English sides at the end of the month.

