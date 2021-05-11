Hakim Ziyech issues Chelsea FC warning ahead of Man City final

Hakim Ziyech has warned his Chelsea FC that they can take nothing for granted ahead of their Champions League final showdown against Manchester City later this month.

The Blues laid down a marker for the European showdown by coming from a goal down to claim a 2-1 victory over Pep Guardiola’s men in their Premier League clash at The Etihad on Saturday.

Chelsea FC have also beaten Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals this season and they will be full of confidence heading into the clash against the Citizens in Istanbul on 29 May.

Ziyech says that their win at The Etihad on Saturday will give them plenty of confidence, but has warned his team-mates that they should take nothing for granted ahead of the European showdown.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Ziyech said: “It gives confidence of course but in three weeks it will be a totally different game, and three weeks is still long, we have some other games to play.

“When it comes closer we will focus fully on that game.”

Ziyech also revealed his delight at getting on the score-sheet in the clash against Manchester City at the weekend.

He continued: “Everybody was hungry in this game, even in the first half. We go with the 1-0 down to the dressing room [at half-time] but it was more like a 0-0.

“We were also a little bit lucky that they missed the penalty. If it is 2-0 you go into the dressing room differently, but they missed and we still had faith and belief and I think we showed that in the second half. We came good out of the dressing room.

“My goal was a good moment for me, I took it with both hands and it was good that it goes in.

“For me it was more like a draw game but in the end we still had one attack and we claimed the win.”

Chelsea FC will host Arsenal in their next Premier League game at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

