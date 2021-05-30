Oscar drops hint about possible Chelsea FC return

Oscar has underlined his desire to return to Europe when his contract at Shanghai Port expires, and has refused to rule out a possible move back to Chelsea FC.

The Brazilian attacker spent four-and-a-half years with the south west London side from 2012 to the winter of 2017 before moving to China.

Oscar is currently under contract at Shanghai Port until the summer of 2024, and the midfielder has now conceded that he would be open to a return to Europa and to his former club Chelsea FC.

Oscar told Goal when asked if he dreams of Champions League glory as Chelsea FC prepared to take on Manchester City on Saturday: “For sure, but first I have to think on returning to a top side in Europe. I think I will have some opportunities.

“I hope I can continue to play like I’m playing here, so I know I’ll have open doors for me as well.

“I have a good relationship with Chelsea, I have huge fondness for the club and it’s supporters. So, after my contract is over it’s one of the clubs that I will consider with all of my heart.”

Chelsea FC are likely to be on the lookout for a number of signings this summer as the Blues look to bolster their squad ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge.

The south west London side finished fourth in the table this season and have not won the Premier League title since their triumph under Antonio Conte in 2016-17.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip