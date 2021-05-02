Chelsea FC are ready to smash their transfer record to sign Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Blues are prepared to pay at least £105m to bring the Belgium international back to Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that Inter Milan owners Suning are thought to be under pressure to sell some of the Serie A outfit’s best assets this summer to alleviate financial pressure.

According to the same story, Lukaku still has three years left to run on his current deal at Inter, but the Italian side will look to get the striker’s £14m-a-year wages off their books.

The Daily Mail claim that Chelsea FC are also interested in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane but both deals could prove tricky to pull off.

The media outlet go on to add that the west London side are attracted to the idea of re-signing Lukaku given the 27-year-old wouldn’t require a period of adjustment.

Lukaku has scored 21 times in 32 games in Serie A this season to fire Inter to the cusp of their first league title since Jose Mourinho was in charge back in 2010.

