Chelsea FC are hoping to beat FC Barcelona to the signing of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Chelsea FC are looking to hijack FC Barcelona’s talks with Rabiot’s agent about a potential summer switch to Camp Nou.

The same article states that Everton and Manchester United have been previously linked with a bid for Rabiot but Chelsea FC have earmarked the French midfielder as a player capable of improving their midfield.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are hoping to partner Rabiot with N’Golo Kante in the middle of the park to help the Blues prove more dominant in midfield next term.

Calciomercato claims that Chelsea FC are looking to beat FC Barcelona despite the Spanish side having an early advantage after starting discussions with Rabiot’s agent and mother Veronique.

The report goes on to add that the Blues are hoping to exploit links between Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel and Rabiot after the pair worked together at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian media outlet write that Juve would be open to selling Rabiot for less than £20m considering the Serie A giants signed the France international on a free transfer.

