Man United could benefit from Chelsea FC’s transfer decision – report

Chelsea FC are set to sell Callum Hudson-Odoi to Borussia Dortmund this summer, freeing up Jadon Sancho to move to Manchester United, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Chelsea FC have decided to sell Hudson-Odoi this summer following the winger’s fall down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel.

The same article states that Hudson-Odoi appears destined to join Borussia Dortmund after the Bundesliga outfit made the Chelsea FC number 20 their top target this summer.

According to the same story, Borussia Dortmund are determined to sign Hudson-Odoi to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2021-22 Bundesliga campaign.

The report goes on to add that Dortmund are braced to lose Sancho to Manchester United in an £80m deal in the upcoming transfer window.

The Daily Mirror claim that the Bundesliga side will be more open to Sancho’s sale if they can land the signing of the one-time Bayern Munich target from Chelsea FC.

The media outlet add that Chelsea FC aren’t interested in signing Sancho this summer despite the Blues being previously linked with a bid for the England international.

Hudson-Odoi scored two goals and made three assists in 23 games in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season.

The 20-year-old has struggled with injuries since breaking onto the Stamford Bridge scene under former manager Maurizio Sarri.

