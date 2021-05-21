Chelsea FC are one of the clubs keeping tabs on Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that Henderson is facing an uncertain future at Manchester United after he was left on the bench for their 1-1 draw with Fulham at Old Trafford despite seemingly moving ahead of David De Gea in the pecking order.

The same article states that De Gea is likely to start ahead of Henderson in Manchester United’s clash against Villarreal in the Europa League final next week to cast further doubt on Henderson’s future.

According to the same story, Henderson is prepared to stay at Manchester United provided the former Sheffield United man remains Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-choice goalkeeper.

The report goes on to state that Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Henderson to bolster their goalkeeping options ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Sky Sports go on to claim that Manchester United haven’t sat down and spoke with Henderson about their plans for the England international beyond the 2020-21 season.

Henderson has made 12 appearances in the Premier League this season as well as featuring in four Europa League games, four League Cup fixtures and one Champions League group-stage tie.

The 24-year-old earned rave reviews for his performances at Sheffield United in their first season in the Premier League before Henderson returned to Manchester United last summer.

