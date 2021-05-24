Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel has sanctioned a transfer bid for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Telegraph, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Chelsea FC are ready to revive their interest in the England international despite the Blues first emerging as suitors under Tuchel’s predecessor Frank Lampard.

The same article states that the Blues were thought to have ended their pursuit of Rice, 22, once Tuchel took over the reins from Lampard back in January.

According to the same story, the current Chelsea FC manager is a fan of Rice and the German head coach has thrown his support behind a summer transfer bid for the West Ham starlet.

The Daily Telegraph report that Chelsea FC weren’t prepared to meet West Ham’s £70m valuation of Rice last summer and the Stamford Bridge outfit might baulk at his current price tag of £100m.

The media outlet reveal that Chelsea FC will face competition from Manchester City and Manchester United despite West Ham’s inflated valuation of Rice.

The report goes on to add that the Blues could be forced to look at cheaper alternatives such as Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni and Benfica’s Julian Weigl.

Rice has scored one goal and has made one assist in 31 games in the Premier League this term.

