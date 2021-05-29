Chelsea FC are in talks with AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the Champions League finalists have held talks with the Italy international about a potential transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The same article states that Donnarumma is free to leave AC Milan after the Serie A outfit grew tired of protracted negotiations with their homegrown talent.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have been keeping a close eye on Donnarumma’s situation at San Siro and the west London side have even spoken to his super agent Mino Raiola.

90Min go on to add that Raiola has been speaking with Chelsea FC but the super agent has also held negotiations with Ligue 1 runners up Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the media outlet reveal that Chelsea FC are more concerned about interest from Juventus in the Italian shot-stopper.

The story claims that Juve have been working hard to lure Donnarumma to Turin but the promising goalkeeper is interested in a switch to the Premier League.

Donnarumma has made 251 appearances in all competitions over the past six seasons at AC Milan.

The Italian goalkeeper has won the Super Cup in Italy during his stint in the Milan first team.

